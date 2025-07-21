Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3: Rs 83 Cr Opening Weekend for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Debut Film

Saiyaara featuring Ahaan panday and Aneet Padda is currently ruling box office. Film released on July 18 has impressed audience from day 1 and crossed 20 cr in first two days. On its first weekend film collected rs 83 cr. on Sunday film added Rs 37 crore to its total, making it one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 so far.

Saiyaara has surpassed expectations, achieving 71.18% occupancy in Hindi regions on Day 3, according to Sacnilk. Evening shows saw even higher numbers, reaching 79.32% and peaking at 88.15% in some locations. Saiyaara now ranks among the top five Bollywood opening weekends of 2025, behind Chhaava (Rs 121.43 crore), Housefull 5 (Rs 91.83 crore), and Sikandar (Rs 86.44 crore).

The film has also set a record for debutant-led Bollywood films, achieving the biggest opening day and weekend collection for a movie starring newcomers, outperforming Mohit Suri's Ek Villain (Rs 16 crore opening) and Aashiqui 2 (Rs 6.1 crore opening).