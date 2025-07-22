Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: Romantic drama Saiyaara starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office in just four days of release. According to the media reports, on the first day, the film collected Rs 22 crore. On the second day, it earned Rs 26.25 crore. The third day saw the highest collection with Rs 36.25 crore. On the fourth day, the film made Rs 24.25 crore. In total, the movie has collected Rs 108.75 crore in four days.

The Hindi-language film recorded an overall occupancy of 41.87 percent on Monday, as per Sacnilk. Morning shows saw 21.54 percent occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows saw 41.23 and 45.24 percent respectively. Night shows had the highest turnout at 59.47 percent.

The film has reportedly been made on an estimated budget of Rs 60 to 67 crore. While the exact production cost has not been officially disclosed, Saiyaara has already recovered more than its reported budget and is on track to cross Rs 200 crore in the coming days.

Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani. The film follows the story of Krish who is a successful singer. He meets Vaani who is a poet and journalist. They start working together and soon fall in love. Their lives take a painful turn when Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The film shows their journey through love and struggle as they face this difficult phase together.