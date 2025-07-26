Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 8: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 200 Crore Mark

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 8: Saiyaara, the romantic drama featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continues its strong run at the box office. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film crossed Rs 190 crore in domestic earnings on its eighth day in theatres. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned Rs 18 crore on Friday. This brings its total net collection in India to Rs 190.75 crore. Despite facing a dip in collections since Wednesday, the film has remained steady at the box office.

The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 to 67 crore. It has already surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark and is now heading towards the Rs 200 crore milestone. According to the reports, on day 8, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 25.60 per cent. Morning shows saw 13.69 per cent turnout while afternoon shows registered 23.58 per cent. The evening occupancy stood at 25.39 per cent and night shows reached 39.72 per cent.

Read Also | Sanam Teri Kasam Makers Shower Praise and Pen a Heartfelt Note Celebrating the Success of ‘Saiyaara’

The day-wise India net collection of Saiyaara shows a strong opening and a consistent run at the box office. The film earned Rs 21.5 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 26 crore on Day 2 and Rs 35.75 crore on Day 3, which marked its highest single-day collection. On Day 4, the film collected Rs 24 crore, and Day 5 brought in Rs 25 crore. The momentum continued with Rs 21.5 crore on Day 6, Rs 19 crore on Day 7 and Rs 18 crore on Day 8.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani. Along with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the cast includes Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Alam Khan, Shaad Randhawa, Varun Badola, Meher Acharia-Dar and Sid Makkar. Saiyaara tells the story of a struggling musician who meets an ambitious young woman. Their love story takes a dramatic turn when tragedy strikes. The movie explores how they overcome personal and emotional hurdles together.

Saiyaara Official Trailer

Read Also | Actor Raghav Juyal Calls Aneet Padda’s Performance in Saiyaara “A True Revelation”