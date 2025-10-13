'Saiyaara' fame Aneet Padda adds charm to Lakme Fashion Week grand finale, dazzles in Tarun Tahiliani's outfit

New Delhi [India], October 13 : 'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda looked captivating as she turned the showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani's collection 'Bejeweled' at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI's grand finale.

Dazzling in a Tahiliani golden beige outfit, her look perfectly blended traditional and contemporary design, featuring intricate shimmering and crystal work. Her confident and elegant walk left everyone in awe.

Aneet gained widespread attention for her performance in Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara, also starring Ahaan Panday. The film has been praised for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music.

The collection opened with black and gold armour-like jackets, kimonos, and jewel-printed bombers, transitioning into draped dresses, chiffons, and satins in jewel tones of emerald, aubergine, amethyst, and ruby. Pearls appeared as belts, bags, and talismans, treasures carried close to the body.

The official Instagram handle posted picture from the show with a brief description in the caption, "House Of Lakme Grand Finale X Tarun Tahiliani present 'Bejewelled' at Lakme Fashion Week In Partnership With FDCI. For Tarun Tahiliani, jewels are metaphors for light, transformation, and the timeless glamour of our culture. To be bejeweled in India is to be adorned not only with gems, but with memory, craft, and the textures of the land itself."

"The collection opens in black and gold armour-like jackets, kimonos, and jewel-printed bombers, moving into draped dresses, chiffons, and satins in jewel tones of emerald, aubergine, amethyst, and ruby. Pearls shimmer as belts, bags, and talismans, treasures carried against the body. Draping reigns throughout, even in shoes and sculpted evening gowns that balance sensuality with ease. The crescendo arrives in metallic crushed tissues, dull gold, rose, silver, paired with diamonds in spirit and in form. Light, sculptural, and radiant, the line embodies Tarun's vision of India Modern: heritage reinterpreted with western construction, restraint, and fluidity. In Bejewelled, adornment becomes identity, the woman herself is the jewel," it concluded.

Speaking to ANI, ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani opened up about the collection, saying, " I wanted to show that in India, we all are now very western and it's different, but in our tradition, if you think about your grandmother, mother, smaller towns or rural India, they still wear bangles. They'd wear, even if they didn't have big jewels, they'd wear tattoos, bindis, beautiful little things. It's a very Indian thing, unlike anywhere else in the world. We mustn't lose our Indianness."

Furthermore, he praised Aneet for her innocence and graceful looks, saying, "She's very young and innocent and beautiful. I had only seen a photograph of her, and she's everything I heard and more. And I told Lakme what a wonderful brand ambassador she is because she's innocent. There's nothing jaded, and she was so nervous, and I was like making her deep breathe backstage. She was very sweet, very charming."

The Lakme Fashion Week, which began on October 8, concluded on Sunday, October 12. The event showcased some of India's most creative designers and rising fashion stars.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor