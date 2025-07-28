Saiyaara Fan Recreates Ahaan Panday’s Iconic Look, Actor Shares Heartwarming Reaction

'Saiyaara' is currently ruling the box-office with amazing performance of both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Social media is filled with reels of songs and moments from Saiyaara, showing the love towards the actors. Recently, one reel went viral on social media. In the viral video, Ahaan's fan dressed up as his Saiyaara character celebrated the success of the movie.

In the video, the fan dressed up as Ahaan's character cuts the cake and later feeds that cake to the movie poster. On the reel, he wrote, "Ahaan sir, please 1 comment." Reacting to viral video Ahaan commented his reel saying, "Your love your support means everything to me, bohot bohot shukriya".

Saiyaara, the romantic drama starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has continued its strong performance at the box office. On its second Sunday, the film collected Rs 30 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 247.25 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The emotional love story has now entered the Rs 200 crore club and is rapidly moving toward the Rs 250 crore mark.

The film’s box office journey has been strong since its release. In the opening weekend, Saiyaara earned Rs 21.5 crore on Friday. It collected Rs 26 crore on Saturday and Rs 35.75 crore on Sunday. The film continued to perform well on weekdays. It made Rs 24 crore on Monday, Rs 25 crore on Tuesday, Rs 21.5 crore on Wednesday and Rs 19 crore on Thursday. With this, the total collection for Week 1 reached Rs 172.75 crore. In the second week, the film made Rs 18 crore on Friday. It earned Rs 26.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 30 crore on Sunday.