"Saiyaara is actually a win for the industry": Mohit Suri, YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani on film's success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Mohit Suri's directorial 'Saiyaara', produced under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner, has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025 so far. Released in July, the film continues to create a strong buzz among audiences, thanks to its soulful music and the impressive performances of the young leads, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Director Mohit Suri and YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani have credited the film's phenomenal success to the collective spirit of the Indian film industry.

In a press note, Widhani said, "Saiyaara was actually an industry win. That's how people looked at it. Because of the number of calls and messages that we got, we realised that everyone felt personal about this one and that this film was theirs. This was the most beautiful feeling. People were genuinely happy that there are two new actors who are now a part of this industry."

He further added, "All of us are so keen to have more talent come in and it's so important for the ecosystem to grow. The more actors that join the industry, the better it is for all of us. So, when a win like Saiyaara happens and audiences worldwide have embraced two newcomers, the industry feels like that's their win and I think that's what Saiyaara was."

Sharing his own perspective on the film's success, Suri said, "I remember when we had screenings on the day of release, and Ahaan's family was seeing it and my family had seen it that day, and I remember the opening day box office numbers started coming in. The amount of love coming our way, I knew this was rare. Trust me, I've celebrated more for a villain worth Rs 16.5 Cr than for a Rs 23 Cr Saiyaara. Because this love was humbling. I remember telling my wife this for the whole week after that, or a month, I think, that every evening don't disturb me, everyone's calling because they watched the film from all over the world."

He further shared, "This is all filmmakers, I mean, competitors, people who didn't believe in me, other producers. Surprisingly, they all felt it was their win, and I've never seen love like this for a film in the 20 years that I've been making films. I've been the underdog praised, I've been the top dog pulled down. I've got everything, yeah, it's expected. I think it became everyone's liberated move to love this film. Because I think quintessentially, nothing was planned by design while making or promoting this film. We just went with total honestly and purity while making and while promoting we stuck to basics and took the film to the audience. And that worked."

'Saiyaara' marks Ahaan Panday's acting debut, while Aneet Padda, known for her roles in 'Salaam Venky' and 'Big Girls Don't Cry', plays her first lead role in a film.

