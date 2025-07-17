Saiyaara: Salman Khan Pens Heartfelt Note for Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Ahead of Film’s Release

Saiyaara Advance Booking: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has expressed his happiness over the warm reception debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are receiving ahead of the release of their film Saiyaara. The romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri, produced by Yash Raj Films is scheduled to release in theatres this week. On Thursday evening, Salman took to Instagram Stories to share a poster of the film’s advance bookings. Alongside the image featuring Ahaan and Aneet, the actor wrote, “It is so nice to see the love the two debutants are getting from the industry and the country. So happy for them and their parents who I have known since we were kids.”

Salman Khan's Instagram Story:

He also tagged director Mohit Suri, the debut actors, and Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani in his post.

Saiyaara has generated strong pre-release buzz. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara has already sold over 47,000 tickets and grossed Rs 2.75 crore including blocked seats. The film is expected to cross one lakh ticket sales before release. The romantic drama has created buzz with its trailer and soundtrack, which includes songs such as Saiyaara, Barbaad, Tum Ho Toh, Humsafar, and Dhun.

On the work front, Salman Khan is preparing for his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The release date for the project is expected to be finalised by the end of December. Actor Chitrangda Singh will play the female lead in the film.