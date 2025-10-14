‘Saiyaara’ Star Ahaan Panday Feeds Cake to Aneet Padda on Her Birthday; Video Goes Viral

Saiyaara fame Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are one of the favourite on screen pair in recent times. Mohit Suri's film broken all records and became most discussed film of the year. The on screen chemistry is best, but fans love their off screen bond. A video of Ahaan Panday celebrating Aneet Padda's birthday has gone viral on social media. Rumours of Aneet and Ahaan dating in real life are going on and it further fueled when Ahaan dropped pictures with her from the Coldplay concert.

On October 13, Aneet celebrated her 23rd birthday and photos, videos from celebration are going viral on social media. Final video captures their joy, showcasing glowing LED wristbands as Chris Martin performs “Fix You.” They clearly had an amazing time at the concert. Another video of Aneet's birthday celebration has gone viral, showing Ahaan feeding her cake to a remixed version of the 'Saiyaara' title track playing in back. The video, originally from Ahaan's friend's story, was shared by a fan.

According to a Deccan Chronicle source, Ahaan and Aneet are dating but have been asked to keep their relationship private. The source stated their love story began organically on the set of Saiyaara, where Ahaan cared for Aneet, leading to a deep love. The report suggests Aditya Chopra advised them to keep the relationship under wraps, believing a public declaration could negatively impact their careers at this early stage. Therefore, they will not publicly acknowledge dating for now.