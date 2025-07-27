Saiyaara to Zamaana: Romantic Tracks to Sway with This Monsoon

Romance is the eternal flavour for all seasons and the soft,butterflies in the stomach feeling is what Hindi songs are all about. A slow morning admiring the rains outside our window, cup of hit piping tea and romantic peaceful melodies is a match made in heaven. From the soulful title track of Saiyaara, melodious Bade Din Huye in Love in Vietnam to more here are 5 romantic tracks that are unmissable these monsoons.

1. Saiyaara - Saiyaara

There are some songs that don’t just play, they linger, they stir something deep, and Saiyaara is one such gem. A hauntingly beautiful blend of melody and emotion, the title track weaves a tale of longing and love that strikes a universal chord. Sung by Faheem Abdullah the song has been trending and has impressed audiences across generations.

2. Bade Din Huye - Love in Vietnam

Sung by talented singer Armaan Malik, Bade Din Huye is a track from the upcoming international movie Love in Vietnam. The song has struck a chord with the audiences for the soft, soothing melody and the striking locations that have been shown on the screen. Love in Vietnam stars Shantanu Maheswari, Avneet Kaur, Gulshan Grover, Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

3. Zamaana Lage - Metro in Dino

Zamaana Lage from Metro in Dino is a magical track by Arjit Singh and Shashwat Singh. Beautiful lyrics complemented by Pritam’s all-feel- good music makes the track exceptional. The video of the track has also won wide appreciation for its relativity factor.



4. Pehla Tu Duja Tu - Son of Sardaar 2

Pehla Tu Duja Tu from Ajay Devgn starrer by Jaani and Vishal Mishra is another composition that just makes this monsoon season better. The beats and the trending hook step has been trending on the internet.

5. Ajeeb - O - Gareeb - Azaad

Ajeeb - o - Gareeb from Azaad is another soulful track that will make your day. Sung by Hansika Parekh, Arijit Sing the song makes you nostalgic and reminds you of that innocence in love