'Saiyaara' trailer: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda capture emotions of togetherness, rage, pain, frustration in Mohit Suri's directorial love saga

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : The trailer of the upcoming Mohit Suri's directorial film 'Saiyaara' is finally out now.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

The trailer shows Ahaan as Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer, while Aneet Panda is a writer who pens lyrics for Ahaan's character. They both gradually fall in love with each other; however, things take a bitter turn when Aneet's character threatens Krish with a knife and asks him to leave the event. Krish is heartbroken and expresses his pain and anger. He was advised by Varun Badola's character, "Apne pyaar ke liye na khud ko khatam mat kar lena." Later, he was shown achieving stardom with his grand live performances.

Check out the trailer.

After the makers dropped the trailer of the film, netizens reacted to it and praised it for the chemistry.

"That's how people should debut," wrote one of the users.

While another commented, "Unofficial Aashiqui 3 but ORIGINAL SAIYAARA"

One of the social media users commented, "I am Surprised trailer Superb Hein"

Director Mohit Suri said in a statement that he is satisfied with the performance of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, "I wouldn't have made Saiyaara if I hadn't found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films, which was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film."

"I saw the auditions of Ahaan and Aneet and decided to spend time with them to get convinced about their acting, intellectual and emotional depth. I was blown away that here are two absolutely fresh new actors who have it in them to act, to surrender to a vision! It's a rarity today, honestly, and it's so refreshing to make a love story with newcomers! I'm glad I found these two because I'm making this story as it was meant to be made," he added.

YRF CEO, Akshaye Widhani, who is producing Saiyaara, said, "We were looking to tell a real love story that connects to today's youth by showing how deep and true their feelings, emotions and commitments are, and we are thrilled to have found Saiyaara."

'Saiyaara' introduces Ahaan Panday, the cousin of Ananya Panday. It is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor