Saiyami: Juggling rigorous training for triathlon with demands of shooting alongside Sunny Deol

Mumbai, July 30 Actress and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher said that she is juggling between her rigorous training for the upcoming Ironman triathlon in Berlin, Germany, with the demands of shooting alongside superstar Sunny Deol.

Saiyami, who is the first Indian female actor to participate in the Ironman triathlon, told IANS: “I have always believed in pushing the boundaries of my potential, both on screen and in my personal pursuits.”

For the 'Ghoomer' star, competing in the Ironman race in Germany represents a significant milestone.

The actress said: “Embodying a dream that tests every facet of endurance and commitment. Juggling my rigorous training with the demands of shooting alongside Sunny Deol has been an invigorating challenge.”

Saiyami added: “As the race draws near, I'm dedicating myself entirely to this endeavour, fueled by the incredible support from my team and fans. Balancing these passions not only inspires me but also reaffirms my belief in the power of perseverance and dedication."

Talking about her work, the actress was recently seen in 'Sharmajee Ki Beti,' helmed by Tahira Kashyap.

Regarding the film with Sunny, Saiyami will appear in the tentatively titled 'SGDM' by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, who has previously showcased his prowess in movies such as 'Don Seenu', 'Balupu', 'Pandaga Chesko', 'Winner', 'Bodyguard', and 'Krack'.

The film has been labelled the “biggest action film of the country.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor