Saiyami Kher: Always believed women belong at the center of action narratives

Mumbai, July 18 Saiyami Kher, whose latest release is the series Special Ops 2, said that action has always been more than just a genre for her and added that she has always believed that women belong at the center of action narratives.

Talking about her love for the genre, Saiyami said: “Action has always been more than just a genre for me — it’s a space where I feel truly free.”

She feels there’s something incredibly empowering about pushing physical limits and telling stories through grit and movement.

“It’s demanding, yes, but deeply fulfilling. I’ve always believed that women belong at the center of action narratives, not just as emotional anchors but as forces of strength, strategy, and intensity.”

Saiyami has previously worked in action-centric projects like Jaat, Agni and the Telugu action-thriller Wild Dog.

“With every role — be it in Wild Dog, Agni, or Special Ops — I’ve tried to bring that belief to life. I’m proud to be part of a growing shift where audiences are opening up to seeing women lead in this space, and I hope Special Ops 2 takes that conversation forward.”

She added: “This isn’t just about doing stunts — it’s about reclaiming space, changing perception, and proving that action has no gender.”

The show stars Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Karan Tacker, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee in crucial roles, along with others.

The latest season of "Special Ops" will show Kay Kay Menon returning as the sharp and unyielding R&AW officer Himmat Singh, leading his team into a new kind of war - one fought not on battlefields, but in the shadows of the digital world.

As coordinated cyber breaches threaten national stability, Himmat, along with his team, goes on a silent war.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor