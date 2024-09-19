Saiyami Kher Becomes the Only Indian Actress To Finish the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon in Germany

Saiyami Kher, known for her roles in Bollywood, has achieved a remarkable personal milestone by completing the prestigious Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Germany. She becomes the only Indian actress from India to successfully finish this physically demanding race, which consists of a 1.9 km swim, 90 km of cycling, and a 21.1 km run—completed back to back.

The Ironman 70.3, also known as the Half Ironman, is one of the most challenging endurance races in the world, testing the limits of athletes from around the globe. Even seasoned participants find it tough to reach the finish line, but Saiyami’s dedication and perseverance saw her through to the end, marking her as one of the few who managed to complete the race.

Saiyami, who has been training for the past year while juggling her busy film schedule, reflected on the journey with immense pride and gratitude, "Crossing the finish line of the Ironman 70.3 and getting that medal has to be one of the proudest moments of my life. This has been on my bucket list forever, and I am just so happy I finally did it! Training for an Ironman while juggling 12 to 14-hour shooting was tough. There were days when motivation was nowhere to be found, and it really felt like a battle with myself. No one else could put in those hours; it was all on me. Through all the ups and downs—missed flights, lost luggage, and everything else—I made it to the finish. This race has been about losing my way but ultimately finding my path. I’m very happy I managed this, not just for finishing but for the journey that got me here. It showed me the power of determination and how if you put your mind to something no one can stop you. I’ll carry this moment with me forever! I want to be a Lambi race ki ghodi not only in endurance sport but also in my acting career”.

Saiyami’s accomplishment stands as a powerful testament to her commitment to fitness and her ability to balance her professional and personal goals. Known for her work in films like Choked, Ghoomer amongst others, Saiyami has long been an advocate for health and fitness, and her success in completing the Ironman 70.3 reinforces her belief in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.