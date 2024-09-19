Saiyami Kher: Crossing the finish line of Ironman 70.3 has to be one of the proudest moments

Mumbai, Sep 19 Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher, who has completed the prestigious Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Germany and was feted with a medal, said that it has to be one of the proudest moments for her and that it has been on her bucket list forever.

Saiyami is now the only Indian actress to finish the race race, which consists of a 1.9 km swim, 90 km of cycling, and a 21.1 km run.

Saiyami said: "Crossing the finish line of the Ironman 70.3 and getting that medal has to be one of the proudest moments of my life. This has been on my bucket list forever, and I am just so happy I finally did it! Training for an Ironman while juggling 12 to 14-hour shooting was tough.”

The actress confessed that there were days when motivation was nowhere to be found.

“And it really felt like a battle with myself. No one else could put in those hours; it was all on me. Through all the ups and downs—missed flights, lost luggage, and everything else—I made it to the finish. This race has been about losing my way but ultimately finding my path.”

She says she is happy that she managed this.

“Not just for finishing but for the journey that got me here. It showed me the power of determination and how if you put your mind to something no one can stop you. I’ll carry this moment with me forever! I want to be a Lambi race ki ghodi not only in endurance sport but also in my acting career,” she said.

On the work front, Saiyami was recently seen in 'Sharmajee Ki Beti,' helmed by Tahira Kashyap.

She will next be seen with Sunny Deol. Saiyami will appear in the tentatively titled 'SGDM' by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, who has previously showcased his prowess in movies such as 'Don Seenu', 'Balupu', 'Pandaga Chesko', 'Winner', 'Bodyguard', and 'Krack'.

The film has been labelled the “biggest action film of the country.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor