Saiyami Kher, director Anurag Kashyap set to reunite for a new project

Mumbai, Feb 6 After their collaboration in 'Choked', actress Saiyami Kher and director Anurag Kashyap are gearing up for another venture.

Sources reveal that the talented pair is on the brink of making an official announcement regarding their next project. Not only are Saiyami and Anurag professionally connected, but they also share a strong bond of friendship.

'Choked' also stars Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande in supporting roles.

Released in 2020, the film is set against the backdrop of 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation, the film tells the story of a bank cashier who discovers a stash of cash hidden in her kitchen sink.

Anurag, who was present in Melbourne when Saiyami's latest movie 'Ghoomer' premiered in the film festival, expressed his admiration.

Kashyap's latest offering was 'Kennedy', which was released in 2023 starring Sunny Leone. It premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor