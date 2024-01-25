Saiyami Kher invited to attend the Australian Open

Mumbai, Jan 25 Actress Saiyami Kher is all set to witness the excitement of the ongoing Australian Open, which is one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

Saiyami shared, "I have always been an ardent sports lover. And I am genuinely thrilled and honoured to receive this special invitation from Tourism Australia to experience the Grand Slam spectacle at the Australian Open. Sport is my first love. And I have traveled to watch the Wimbledon, US Open, so the Australian Open was a bucket list I wanted to do.”

“I see it not just as a game but as a celebration of the human spirit, determination, and sheer athleticism. I am here rooting for Rohan Bopanna, he is someone who has given us so much but we don’t celebrate him enough. And in the men’s Singals I really hope Alcaraz wins! I feel he’s the future”.

Saiyami finds joy in the athletic spirit of each destination.

A versatile sportswoman herself, Saiyami is known for her prowess in cricket, badminton, and tennis.

Her recent film, 'Ghoomer', directed by R Balki, showcased her dedication to the sport as she brilliantly portrays a paraplegic cricketer.

