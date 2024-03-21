Saiyami Kher is all praise for legendary lyricist Gulzar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 : On the occasion of World Poetry Day, actress Saiyami Kher paid a beautiful tribute to legendary poet and writer Gulzar.

In a candid statement, Saiyami shared, "Gulzaar Saab's poetry transcends time and language barriers, touching the soul with its profound beauty and depth. His words have not only resonated with millions around the world but have also inspired me personally in countless ways. The essence of his poetry, the intricacy of his storytelling, and the sheer emotion woven into every verse have touched my life and made me a better person."

Saiyami Kher has always been vocal about her reverence for Gulzaar's work, often citing him as a significant influence on her creative journey.

"His poems have the power to transport you to a different realm, where every word is a melody, every verse a masterpiece. I am endlessly grateful for the opportunity to witness his genius and. For me Gulzar saab has been a big teacher. His passion for life and learning, His humility. I wish there were more like him. I am his biggest fan," she added.

Saiyami has worked with Gulzar in her debut film 'Mirzya'.

