Saiyami Kher plays couple of sets of badminton with para-athlete Palak Kohli

Mumbai, March 5 Actress Saiyami Kher, who is a badminton aficionado, engaged in a game of badminton with para-athlete Palak Kohli, who is currently undergoing rigorous training for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris, later this year.

Saiyami, who played para-cricketer in the film ‘Ghoomer’, said: "I have been in touch with Palak for the last two years. I didn’t want to miss an opportunity to play with her. Gaurav Khanna, her coach has been doing incredible work for para badminton in his academy at Lucknow...”

Saiyami said that during ‘Ghoomer’, she got to live the life of a para-athlete on screen.

“I have huge amount of respect and awe for athletes. Badminton has always held a special place in my heart, and sharing the court with Palak and Gaurav was a very special feeling. I will cheer for Palak in the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris."

On the work front, Saiyami is set to headline director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film.

