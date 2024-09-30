Saiyami Kher Resumes Shooting With Sunny Deol in Hyderabad After Historic Ironman 70.3 Win

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 30, 2024 12:00 PM

ir="ltr">Fresh off her historic Ironman 70.3 race win in Germany, actress Saiyami Kher wasted no time returning to her professional commitments. Saiyami, who is the first Indian actress to achieve this significant milestone, resumed the shoot of her next film with Sunny Deol in Hyderabad, showcasing her dedication and resilience. Competing in the grueling Ironman Triathlon, Saiyami’s achievement is not just a personal victory but a source of inspiration for her fans and fitness enthusiasts across the globe. However, instead of taking a break, Saiyami was back on set, balancing her passion for sports with her commitment to her craft.

Speaking about her return to work, Saiyami said, "Finishing the Ironman 70.3 has been a Lond standing dream. So, I’m really really happy I managed to train and race in between a hectic shoot schedule. The race has put me in a very positive frame of mind, and I feel rejuvenated. I have really pushed my limits, and I’m bringing that same energy back to the set. Working with Sunny sir is a privilege, and I’m excited to continue this journey with the team in Hyd."

Saiyami's remarkable achievement coupled with her professionalism continues to set a powerful example for her fans, reinforcing the message that determination and passion can help one excel in any field. Her film with Sunny Deol is highly anticipated, and the shoot is well underway in Hyderabad. Saiyami's commitment to fulfilling her professional responsibilities right after her Ironman has won her admiration from colleagues and fans alike.