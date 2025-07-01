Saiyami Kher Returns to the Sets of Special Ops Season 2 After Five Years, Calls It a Deeply Nostalgic and Enriching Experience

Actor Saiyami Kher is back on the sets of Special Ops Season 2, and for her, the return feels like coming home. After a five-year gap since the first season, Saiyami is thrilled to reunite with director Neeraj Pandey and co-star Kay Kay Menon in this much-anticipated continuation of the spy thriller series.

Reflecting on the experience, Saiyami shared, "Returning to the sets of Special Ops after five years was deeply nostalgic. It brought back a flood of memories from the intensity of the scenes to the camaraderie we shared as a team. Collaborating again with Neeraj Pandey sir and Kay Kay Menon continues to be a valuable learning experience. Both of them bring so much depth and vision to the storytelling, it pushes you to give your best every single time."

As anticipation builds for Special Ops Season 2 on Jio Hotstar, fans are eager to see Saiyami reprise her role in the gripping espionage universe created by Neeraj Pandey. Last seen in Agni with Pratik Gandhi. Saiyami will next be seen in Special Ops Season 2 releasing next week, and is also making her Malayalam debut with a project opposite Roshan Matthew. Season 2 will see Saiyami coming back to reprise her role as a special agent. The actress will be seen doing high octane action and hand to hand combat action sequences for which she went through training process.