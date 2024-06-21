Saiyami Kher Says Excited To Collaborate With the Icon of Indian Cinema, Sunny Deol for Gopichand Malineni’s Film, Produced by the Makers of Pushpa 2

The producers of the blockbuster film Pushpa are excited to announce their next big project, titled SDGM. This highly anticipated film will feature the dynamic duo of veteran actor Sunny Deol and the talented Saiyami Kher in leading roles. Renowned director Gopichand Malineni will helm the project, promising a cinematic experience to remember.The film was officially launched on 20th June in Hyderabad, graced by the presence of both Sunny Deol and Saiyami Kher. The event marked the beginning of what is expected to be a thrilling production journey, with shooting set to commence on June 22, 2024.

Saiyami Kher, who has been garnering attention for her impressive performances, shared her enthusiasm about the project:"I am beyond thrilled to be a part of SDGM. Working with Sunny Deol, an icon of Indian cinema, is an incredible honor and a dream come true. After Ghoomer, this opportunity is a significant milestone in my career. Have waited for to be a part of a proper commercial film. And I’m glad I have gotten this opportunity. Gopichand Malineni's vision for the film is truly is very exciting. I can't wait to start this journey and bring our story to life. I am grateful to the producers for believing in me and giving me this chance to showcase my abilities on such a grand platform." The producers of SDGM, coming off the monumental success of Pushpa, are confident that this film will captivate audiences with its unique storyline and powerful performances.