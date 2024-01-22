Saiyami Kher says her sports background helped her to learn to deal with failure

Mumbai, Jan 22 Actress Saiyami Kher attributes her persistent approach in acting to her disciplined background as a sportsperson.

Saiyami, an avid cricket enthusiast, who has actively engaged in various sports such as Badminton, Sprinting and Tennis, said: "Being a sportsperson instilled discipline in me from a young age, a quality that has proven invaluable in my journey as an actor."

The actress added: "Sport has taught me so much as an actor. Most importantly to accept failure and go back and work harder. Discipline is the bedrock of any athlete's success, and that has helped me in a big way with my acting ."

The ‘Ghoomer’ actress emphasises that her sporting endeavours have nurtured her ability to remain focused, committed, and persistent.

As a cricketer and sports enthusiast, Saiyami understands the essence of discipline, a quality she believes is indispensable for any actor.

"Discipline is not just about training on the field; it extends to every aspect of being an actor," she added.

