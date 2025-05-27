Saiyami Kher Set to Make Her Debut in Malayalam Cinema with Roshan Mathew

Saiyami Kher is all set to make her much-awaited debut in Malayalam films. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with talented Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in a yet-to-be-titled project. Saiyami, who has previously worked with superstar Nagarjuna in Telugu films, will now explore the world of Malayalam cinema — a space that has recently caught the attention of several Bollywood actors for its rich storytelling and strong performances.

In today’s cinematic landscape where multilingual films and cross-industry collaborations are becoming the norm, this move marks a new and exciting chapter in Saiyami’s journey. The film will see her playing a parallel lead role, promising a compelling narrative and a fresh pairing. The shooting of the film has already commenced in Mumbai.

A source close to the project shared, “Saiyami has been keen on doing a Malayalam film for a while. She’s always been drawn to cinema that prioritises strong storytelling, and this script immediately stood out to her. Pairing with Roshan Mathew in a performance-driven role felt like the perfect next step.”