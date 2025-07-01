Saiyami Kher shares her experience of rejoining ‘Special Ops’ after five years

Mumbai, July 1 Actress Saiyami Kher has opened up about returning to the sets of “Special Ops Season 2” after five years, describing it as a deeply nostalgic and enriching experience.

Stepping back into a world she once called home, the actress shared how reconnecting with familiar faces and revisiting her character brought a rush of memories and emotions. Reflecting on the experience, Saiyami shared, “Returning to the sets of Special Ops after five years was deeply nostalgic. It brought back a flood of memories from the intensity of the scenes to the camaraderie we shared as a team.”

“Collaborating again with Neeraj Pandey sir and Kay Kay Menon continues to be a valuable learning experience. Both of them bring so much depth and vision to the storytelling, it pushes you to give your best every single time.”

After a five-year break from the first season, Saiyami is excited to once again team up with director Neeraj Pandey and actor Kay Kay Menon for the eagerly awaited next chapter of the acclaimed spy thriller series. The ‘Jaat’ actress will be seen reprising her role in the gripping espionage universe created by Neeraj.

The upcoming new season brings together a dynamic mix of familiar faces and fresh talent. Returning to reprise their roles are Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Meher Vij, Muzammil Ibrahim, and Saiyami Kher. Joining the cast this time are actors Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prakash Raj.

“Special Ops 2” plunges into the high-stakes world of digital warfare as Himmat Singh confronts a rising technological menace. “Special Ops Season 2” is scheduled to premiere on July 11, 2025, on Jio Hotstar.

Speaking of Saiyami Kher, she was last seen in “Agni” alongside Pratik Gandhi. The actress is also gearing up for her Malayalam film debut, where she stars opposite acclaimed actor Roshan Mathew.

