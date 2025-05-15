Saiyami Kher Takes a Break from Filming to Train in Nashik for Ironman 70.3 Triathlon

Actress and athlete Saiyami Kher has taken a break from the bustle of Mumbai and the demands of her shooting schedule and has taken off to Nashik, where she has begun focused training for her upcoming Ironman Triathlon — considered one of the toughest endurance races in the world. This marks her second consecutive year participating in the international challenge, post her historic win in 2024 when she completed the half marathon.

Known for her disciplined lifestyle and deep commitment to fitness, Saiyami believes Nashik, her hometown, offers the perfect combination of peace and geography for focused preparation. Speaking about her return to Nashik and her journey ahead, Saiyami shared, "I have been shooting on a new South film that’s yet to be announced and was on cricbuzz for the IPL, I needed a break..not to rest, but to go all in on my Ironman prep. My next Ironman 70.3, the European Championship in Sweden is less than 2 months away, I knew this race was going to be way tougher than my last one. The elevation, the course.. it’s a different beast. Coming to Nasik has been such an eye-opener. Swimming in the lake, cycling on those hills, running long, it’s shown me just how much harder I need to train. I’ve been putting in 4+ hours a day, and it’s been intense but so worth it. I wanted to do another half Ironman before dreaming of the full one. Keeping my fingers crossed :)"