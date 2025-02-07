Saiyami Kher Takes a Course To Learn Surfing in Australia, Spends a Week Training in the Sport

Saiyami Kher, known for her adventurous spirit and love for challenges, recently added another feather to her cap by completing a starter level of Surfing in Australia. The actress spent her time immersed in nature, conquering the waves on picturesque Australian beaches. Her dedication to mastering the sport was nothing short of extraordinary, with grueling 12-hour training in all sessions alongside her instructor.

Saiyami, who has always been passionate about sports and exploration, shared her excitement about achieving this milestone. “Surfing has always been on my bucket list, and I couldn’t have asked for a better place to learn than Australia. It wasn’t easy—there were moments of frustration when I fell off the board countless times—but every time I managed to ride a wave, it was so much fun and so addictive. I obviously just picked up the basics but it’s something I definitely want to be good at. I’m already looking forward to going back and furthering my skills in surfing.”