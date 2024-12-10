Saiyami Kher: Taking on the role of someone in uniform has been a journey of deep respect

Mumbai, Dec 10 Actress Saiyami Kher says taking on the role of someone in uniform in “Agni”, especially as a firefighter, has been a journey of deep respect, understanding, and responsibility for her.

In “Agni”, Saiyami stepped into the role of a firefighter. With this film, Kher aims to shed light on the sacrifices made by firefighters and the intense physical and mental demands they face daily.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, “Agni” also stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma.

“I feel incredibly honored to portray a firefighter on screen,” Saiyami said.

She added: “Taking on the role of someone in uniform, especially as a firefighter, has been a journey of deep respect, understanding, and responsibility. Firefighters put their lives on the line to protect others, often without the recognition they deserve.”

The actress said that she feels ashamed how little she knew about all that the fire department does before this film.

“My hope is that through this film, audiences will gain an appreciation for their sacrifices and courage, and that we can bring even a fraction of the honor they deserve to the screen.”

For her role, Saiyami trained with real-life firefighters for ‘Agni’

The actress said: “As an actor with every film I have done I have gotten to learn a new skill. And I take immense pride in that. Be it horse riding for Mirzya, counting notes like a banker for choked, cricket for ghoomer and now firefighting for Agni!”

She shared that preparing for this role was deeply inspiring and exciting.

“Spending time with real firefighters gave me an understanding of how little I knew about firefighters in our city and what all they have to endure. The number of female firefighters also was an eye opener. The training sessions were very exciting.”

“I learned how to handle equipment, did the drills the firefighter do. Seeing the sacrifices these men and women make every day—often at great risk to themselves—was incredibly humbling. We want people witness the world of firefighters and the bravery it takes to do what they do. I wish and hope we have done justice to their commitment.”

The cast also includes Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah.

“Agni” premiered on Prime Video on December 6.

