Saiyami Kher thankful to R Balki for giving her opportunity to be part of ‘Ghoomer’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Actor Saiyami Kher, who is essaying a para-athlete in R Balki's sports drama ‘Ghoomer’, expressed her gratitude towards the director for giving her the opportunity and also the audience for liking her performance in the film.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from the sets and wrote in her long post, “If you had told me a few years ago, that I’d wake up reading the praise which I’ve received for Ghoomer, I would have never believed you. I didn’t have that faith in myself, leave alone anyone else instilling it in me. It’s hard to explain what this film means to me.”

She continued to share, “I was the junglee girl who would bash up boys in school. Who could eat grilled chicken every day. Who aspired to be ambidextrous, because my icon, Sachin Tendulkar was. Who would spend hours in my parent’s restaurant trying to make a Rumali roti fly in the air. Whose life revolved around her grandmother. Whose most prized possession was a store-bought Indian cricket jersey. Who hoped that someday, she wouldn’t need to buy it. And that, maybe, one day, it would bear her name. Sadly, that magical moment never came for me.”

“But I did what I could to create glimpses of that magic in my life. When I was batting, running, swimming, or smashing a shuttle, I was happy. We can’t pour from an empty cup. So I filled it up to the brim with sport. This “athlete” image didn’t go with what a conventional “heroine” was meant to be. Instead of filling the cup, I was told to empty the vessel out of everything it contains. How do I become someone else if I am still holding on to what I am? So pour it all out,” she added.

While being thankful to the director, she mentioned, “And Balki gave me that. This film has my blood, sweat, tears, and heart. Anina is me, I am Anina. The palindrome extends beyond just a play on the name.”

Saiyami thanked filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for bringing back her confidence and Balki for giving her the opportunity, “To @anuragkashyap10 who filled my head with logic and brought back my confidence. To Balki, who filled my life up with magic by giving me this once in a lifetime opportunity. To AB who taught me kindness.”

“To Shabana Maushi who showed me the importance of family. And to Angad, my first friend in the industry; thank you. To spending a year with one hand tied up. And to realizing that we’re stronger than what we think we think we are. To believing in oneself. To Ghoomer,” concluded Kher.

After her post, Abhishek Bachchan responded, “You deserve every bit of it and more! Well done and congratulations on a triumph of a performance.”

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also commented, Saiyam this is so beautifully expressed .. because it’s straight from the heart . It made me understand you a little more . It made me you love you a lot more . Bless you my darling”

Helmed by the acclaimed director R Balki, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles.

Abhishek plays the role of a coach whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a paraplegic athlete, played by Saiyami Kher. Their journey together takes place against the backdrop of societal issues and personal struggles, all while being guided by filmmaker R Balki's remarkable storytelling talent.

