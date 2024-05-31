Saiyami Kher to Compete in Ironman Race in Germany's Brandenburg Forest

Renowned actress Saiyami Kher is pushing her limits and sweating harder than ever to prepare for the prestigious Ironman race in Berlin. The race will be held in the quaint town of Erkner 30 mins away from Berlin on the 15th of September. Known for her dedication to maintaining both mental and physical fitness, Saiyami Kher has always spoken about the vital role that sports play in her life. This time, she is taking her commitment to a new level by preparing for the grueling Ironman race, which includes swimming, cycling, and running.

With her participation, Saiyami is set to make history as the first female actor to compete in this demanding event. Saiyami's rigorous training regimen is a testament to her determination and perseverance. She is leaving no stone unturned in her preparation, drawing inspiration from fellow actor Milind Soman, who is the only other actor to have achieved this feat.

"I've always spoken about sport has kept me not only physically but mentally fit. Preparing for the Ironman is one of the biggest challenges I've taken on, It’s you vs you. Small victories. Bettering yourself. Pushing yourself and finding your inner strength. It’s always been on my bucket list and I decided to finally take the plunge. It’s tough, esp with shoot going on to dedicate 2 hours a day for training it gets hectic. " Saiyami Kher said.

Saiyami Kher continues to inspire both on and off the screen with her unwavering dedication and passion. Her journey towards the Ironman race is yet another example of her ability to set ambitious goals and work tirelessly to achieve them.On the film front, Saiyami will be seen next in Agni along with Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Sharma. The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner Excel Entertainment. The film Agni celebrates and explores the lives of firefighters.