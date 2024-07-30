Saiyami Kher to Juggle Filming for Sunny Deol’s Next with Training for Ironman Triathlon in Germany

Acclaimed actress Saiyami Kher is not taking a break from her hectic shooting schedule to gear up for the final leg of preparation for the Triathlon Ironman race in Germany. The grueling race requires participants to complete 3.86 km of swimming, 180.25 km of biking, and a 42.20 km marathon run.Saiyami is balancing her intense training regimen with her busy shooting schedule in Hyderabad, with Sunny Deol for her upcoming film 'Jatt', gradually extending her preparation time.

"I have always been passionate about pushing my limits, both as an actor and an athlete," says Saiyami Kher. "Participating in the Triathlon Ironman race is a dream come true for me. The race is one of the most demanding physical challenges in the world, and I am determined to give it my all. Balancing my acting career with my training has been incredibly rewarding, but as the race approaches, I need to dedicate more time to ensure I am fully prepared. The support from my team and fans has been overwhelming, and I am grateful for their understanding as I focus on my training. I am excited to return to my projects with renewed energy and a sense of accomplishment after completing the race."

Saiyami's commitment to both her professional and personal goals serves as an inspiration to many. Her film, Ghoomer, " is highly anticipated, and her other projects, including "Agni" and "Special Ops," showcase her versatility as an actress.