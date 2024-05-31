Saiyami Kher to participate in Ironman Triathlon in Germany

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : Actor Saiyami Kher is all set to participate in the Ironman Triathlon in Germany in September and for it, she has been working really hard.

Opening about her training, Saiyami said, "I've always spoken about sport has kept me not only physically but mentally fit. Preparing for the Ironman is one of the biggest challenges I've taken on, It's you vs you. Small victories. Bettering yourself. Pushing yourself and finding your inner strength. It's always been on my bucket list and I decided to finally take the plunge. It's tough, especially with shoot going on to dedicate 2 hours a day for training it gets hectic."

She also recently took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of her training regimen which includes swimming, cycling and spending time in the gym.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Saiyami will be seen next in Agni along with Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Sharma. The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner Excel Entertainment. The film Agni celebrates and explores the lives of firefighters.

