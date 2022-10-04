Sajid Khan questions Shalin Bhanot for nominating him in 'Bigg Boss 16'

Mumbai, Oct 4 Sajid Khan, who is one of the contestants in 'Bigg Boss 16', was seen questioning co-contestant Shalin Bhanot for nominating him in the controversial reality show.

While questioning Shalin, Sajid also said that the television actor had called him before the show.

He said: "You called me before the show and said Farah is like your sister."

In a promo released, Sajid can be seen performing a stand-up show, where he is seen taking a dig at Shalin.

Sajid said: "Bigg Boss ke baad Iss ghar ki dusri awaaz Shalin hai, Yahan aane ke pehle tu mujhe keh raha tha ke Farah Khan ka tu dusra bhai hai, toh nomination mein mera naam why hai?".

Shalin doesn't like the joke and he gives a thumbs down to the Heyy Babyy director.

Sajid then questions Shalin as to why has he been behaving like this.

He asks: "Kal bhi tune mujhe nominate kiya tha and aaj bhi tune mujhe thumbs down diya, tu kaun sa bhai hai."

Shalin replied: "Aap mujhe ungli kar rahe ho (You are poking me), do you even want to listen to me."

He even questions Sajid that why is he on the show.

Sajid even called Shalin's explanation the "nicest and the most stupidest" he has ever heard.

He further said, "How can you decide I am not fortunate, and the other person is. If everyone is on the show that means we are equal."

"You mean to say the hard work I've done since the time I was a 14-year-old boy and sold toothpaste packets on roads, that journey you feel useless and I am not a deserving candidate. For me how someone treats me will the basis of me judging people."

