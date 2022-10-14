Sajid Khan to be eliminated from Bigg Boss house due to public pressure?

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss has been under heavy scrutiny post filmmaker Sajid Khan's entry inside the house. While he was initially banned from working in this industry owing to the sexual harassment allegations, he returned to this show after the restriction was lifted. Now, it is being said that the immense backlash from netizens and the alleged victims have forced the channel authorities to rethink their decision and that they may been evicting him as a contestant.

As per ETimes report, sources have claimed that Sajid Khan will be evicted within the week as the channel wants to avoid all the backlash they have been receiving. Sources close to Bigg Boss have indicated that Sajid will be out “within a week” and that the show’s superstar-host Salman Khan who exercises a huge clout over the show’s content, has also acquiesced to the demand.“The situation is very delicate for Salman, as he is very close to Sajid’s sister Farah Khan. She requested Salman to help, which he did in good faith little knowing that it would backfire so badly,” says a close friend of Salman’s.Sajid has been accused of sexual misconduct by many including Mandana Karimi, Aahana Kumra, Kanishka Soni, and Sherlyn Chopra. He has been accused of sexual assault allegations which includes flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.