Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies amid rumours around 'Housefull 5' star cast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Amid speculations around the casting of 'Housefull 5', producer Sajid Nadiadwala on Saturday issued an official statement.

Taking to X, Sajid Nadiadwala's production Nadiadwala and Grandsons released an official statement, which read, "There are many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in 'Housefull 5', we kindly request media houses to please refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage."

There are many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in #Housefull5, we kindly request media houses to please refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage. We will officially announce the star cast soon.#SajidNadiadwala@WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/JAmikWJNXx — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) November 4, 2023

Starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh along with other actors, the film is all set to be released during Diwali in 2024.

In June this year, Akshay announced the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a poster of 'Housefull 5' captioning it, "Get ready for FIVE times the madness!. Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!"

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five installments.

The first part of 'Housefull' was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel 'Housefull 2' which was released in the year 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin.

Both of the parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan. Sajid was replaced in the third instalment of the film by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji. The film was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise which was a reincarnation comedy film.

