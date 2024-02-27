Sajid Nadiadwala hints at a major collaboration with Rajinikanth

Mumbai, Feb 27 Director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala has dropped hints at a major collaboration with Tamil megastar Rajinikanth.

"It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together,” Sajid Nadiadwala said.

His production house Nadiadwala Grandson took to X and shared a picture of the ‘Robot’ megastar with Sajid.

In the picture, Rajinikanth can be seen dressed in white kurta while Sajid can be seen wearing a black t-shirt which he paired with denims.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, who was recently seen in ‘Lal Salaam’ directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

He has ‘Thalaivar 170’ in the pipeline in which he will share the screen with veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor