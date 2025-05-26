Sajid Nadiadwala marks 75 Glorious Years of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment with a special tribute

Mumbai, May 26 Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala marked 75 years of his production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment with a heartfelt celebration.

Honoring the legacy of one of Bollywood’s most iconic production houses, the milestone was commemorated in a special way — with the unveiling of a new logo to mark 75 glorious years of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Speaking on the milestone, Sajid Nadiadwala shared, “I am grateful for all the love the audiences, actors, and the industry have given to Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment over the years. My team at NGE, many of whom have been with me for years, play a crucial role in this journey—and I’m proud to walk this path with them.”

“At Nadiadwala Grandson, we remain committed to creating quality cinema that entertains, inspires, and stays with you. This new chapter is not just about celebrating 75 years, but also about honouring the roots that shaped us and the stories we continue to tell. We are excited for what lies ahead, with Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, the untitled Shahid–Triptii project, and many more currently in development,” he added.

The legacy of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment began with Abdul Karim Nadiadwala and was later carried forward by his son, Sulieman Nadiadwala. Now, taking the family’s cinematic vision to greater heights, Sajid Nadiadwala — representing the third generation — marks this historic 75-year milestone by unveiling a brand-new logo, symbolizing a renewed global celebration of Indian cinema.

The newly unveiled logo, shared on social media, preserves the image of a grandfather lifting his grandson by the hands — a powerful symbol of the generational legacy and storytelling heritage that Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has nurtured through the years. Framed by a celestial backdrop, the design features "75 years" at its core, encircled by a glowing golden halo that represents the brand’s enduring impact and timeless journey in Indian cinema.

Over the decades, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has delivered a diverse array of unforgettable films — from iconic hits like ‘Judwaa’ and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ to critically acclaimed projects like ‘Highway,’ ‘Tamasha,’ and the National Award-winning ‘Chhichhore.’ The studio also boasts one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy franchises, Housefull, which is now gearing up for its fifth installment.

