Sajid Nadiadwala’s Banner Flags Malicious Paid Review Demands, Seeks Legal Action

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE), has raised concerns over individuals allegedly demanding money in exchange for positive reviews and threatening to tarnish the reputation of their films, directors, and lead actors. The company has sought legal action, handing over evidence including call recordings to investigative agencies.

In a formal statement shared on social media, the 75-year-old production house stressed that it does not oppose honest criticism. “We are strong believers in freedom of speech and expression. Constructive criticism helps filmmakers evolve and strengthens the industry. We have never objected to genuine reviews, nor do we intend to,” the statement read.

NGE clarified that its action targets only those involved in extortion and malicious practices, not independent critics or YouTubers who contribute positively to cinema discourse. “Our objection is solely against those who misuse the system for personal gain. We respect and welcome honest reviewers who play a vital role in the healthy progress of the film industry,” the note added.

The statement, signed by the company’s legal advisor, Adv. Ravi Suryawanshi, Managing Partner, Bar & Brief Attorneys, concluded by reaffirming the banner’s commitment to protecting its legacy and industry ethics. NGE’s latest release, Baaghi 4, hit theatres on September 5.