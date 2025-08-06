Sakshi Malik, Raghav Juyal React to Viral Fight Video, Says 'It Was Just Acting, No Intentions To Hurt Anyone'

Video of fight between Sakshi Malik and Raghav Juyal is currently going viral on social media leaving both the fans in concern. After this video made headline Sakshi Malik has issued a official statement on her Instagram. In viral video Raghav and Sakshi was seen engaging in fight. She was even seen puling Raghv's hair while Raghav hitting her. However Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress clarified that it was not a fight but a part of acting session.

After continues comments from fan Sakshi Malik and Raghav broke silence on the viral video. Sakshi in her Instagram story stated that, " Guys this was just a scene from a recent acting practice session. There was absolutely no intention to hurt or offend anyone. Just four actors working through a performance. Hope you understand. Raghav also posted, " Guys this was our scene practice for our play script please don't think its real bus acha actor banne ki practice hai."

On work front, Sakshi is an actress, model, and fitness influencer with 7.4 million Instagram followers, best known for her appearance in the song "Bom Diggy Diggy" from the 2018 film *Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety*. She has also featured in music videos such as Armaan Malik's "Veham" and Vishal Mishra and Shreya Ghoshal's "Mulaqaat." Meanwhile, Raghav began his career as a contestant on Dance India Dance 3, where his signature slow-motion dance style gained recognition. After finishing as the second runner-up, he transitioned to hosting and choreography.