Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Turns 2: 7 Epic Milestones of Prabhas' Deva That Still Rule!
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 22, 2025 17:39 IST2025-12-22T17:38:40+5:302025-12-22T17:39:12+5:30
Prabhas stands as the undisputed pan-India superstar, hailed as one of the greatest actors of all time for his magnetic screen presence and ability to turn films into global events. In Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Prabhas unleashed Deva - a brooding, unbreakable rebel whose raw intensity, goosebump-inducing action, and magnetic charisma redefined the action hero. As we eagerly await Salaar: Part 2, let’s revisit the incredible milestones this blockbuster achieved.
Record-Shattering Opening Day
Salaar blasted to ₹178.70 crore worldwide on day one, marking Prabhas' fourth 100-crore opener after Baahubali 2, Adipurush, and Saaho. This feat turned theaters into frenzied celebrations, proving Prabhas' openings are cinematic events fans live for.
₹700 Crore Global Juggernaut
Grossing nearly ₹700 crores worldwide and hitting the ₹500 crore club in just six days, Salaar nearly rivaled Baahubali's records under Prabhas' star power. Its 2025 re-release added ₹3.18 crore on day one, topping Tumbbad's opening day and showing enduring fan hunger.
Prabhas' Powerhouse Performance
Prabhas' commanding Deva stole the show with goosebump-inducing action, earning Twitter raves as a "mass bonanza" and the film fans demanded. Twitter trends exploded with #Prabhas, #Salaar, and #Blockbuster, cementing his action-hero supremacy.
OTT Domination for 300+ Days
Salaar trended trended exceptionally well on OTT, remaining in the top 10 charts for over a year and setting records with 350-366 consecutive days of trending on OTT. It became the highest-rated dubbed film on TV in 2024 with 30 million viewers and 250+ trending days.
Epic Behind-the-Scenes Grandeur
A single 20-minute action sequence in the middle of the sea guzzled ₹10 crore, with shoots in Godavarikhani, Ramoji Film City, and Italy's Matera, the filming wrapped in two schedules during COVID. This ₹400 crore magnum opus (both parts) showcases Prabhas' commitment to spectacle.
Fan Frenzy
As Salaar marks its 2-year milestone, fans flood social media with posters and memories, celebrating Prabhas as their rebel icon. Production on Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam is underway, with Prabhas reprising his role in what promises another spectacle.
Sequel Hype
With Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam in production, Prabhas reprises Deva in Prashanth Neel's vision. Anticipation soared higher after Neel promised it will surpass Salaar 1 in every way. Prabhas, the undisputed pan-India superstar, has once again shown why his films are celebrated as events worldwide. This legacy cements his place among the all-time greats, with Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam gearing up to shatter even more records.