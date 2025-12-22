Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Turns 2: 7 Epic Milestones of Prabhas' Deva That Still Rule!

Prabhas stands as the undisputed pan-India superstar, hailed as one of the greatest actors of all time for his magnetic screen presence and ability to turn films into global events. In Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Prabhas unleashed Deva - a brooding, unbreakable rebel whose raw intensity, goosebump-inducing action, and magnetic charisma redefined the action hero. As we eagerly await Salaar: Part 2, let’s revisit the incredible milestones this blockbuster achieved.

Record-Shattering Opening Day

Salaar blasted to ₹178.70 crore worldwide on day one, marking Prabhas' fourth 100-crore opener after Baahubali 2, Adipurush, and Saaho. This feat turned theaters into frenzied celebrations, proving Prabhas' openings are cinematic events fans live for.

₹700 Crore Global Juggernaut

Grossing nearly ₹700 crores worldwide and hitting the ₹500 crore club in just six days, Salaar nearly rivaled Baahubali's records under Prabhas' star power. Its 2025 re-release added ₹3.18 crore on day one, topping Tumbbad's opening day and showing enduring fan hunger.

Prabhas' Powerhouse Performance

Prabhas' commanding Deva stole the show with goosebump-inducing action, earning Twitter raves as a "mass bonanza" and the film fans demanded. Twitter trends exploded with #Prabhas, #Salaar, and #Blockbuster, cementing his action-hero supremacy.

OTT Domination for 300+ Days

Salaar trended trended exceptionally well on OTT, remaining in the top 10 charts for over a year and setting records with 350-366 consecutive days of trending on OTT. It became the highest-rated dubbed film on TV in 2024 with 30 million viewers and 250+ trending days.

Epic Behind-the-Scenes Grandeur

A single 20-minute action sequence in the middle of the sea guzzled ₹10 crore, with shoots in Godavarikhani, Ramoji Film City, and Italy's Matera, the filming wrapped in two schedules during COVID. This ₹400 crore magnum opus (both parts) showcases Prabhas' commitment to spectacle.

Fan Frenzy

As Salaar marks its 2-year milestone, fans flood social media with posters and memories, celebrating Prabhas as their rebel icon. Production on Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam is underway, with Prabhas reprising his role in what promises another spectacle.

Sequel Hype

With Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam in production, Prabhas reprises Deva in Prashanth Neel's vision. Anticipation soared higher after Neel promised it will surpass Salaar 1 in every way. Prabhas, the undisputed pan-India superstar, has once again shown why his films are celebrated as events worldwide. This legacy cements his place among the all-time greats, with Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam gearing up to shatter even more records.