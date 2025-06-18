'Salakaar' web series to be released this Independence Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Filmmaker Faruk Kabir, best known for 'Khuda Haafiz' franchise, is coming up with a new series 'Salakaar' on August 15, 2025.

As per the makers, the series "tells the story of a decorated spymaster who, driven by sheer mettle and crucial intelligence, successfully disarms enemy forces to safeguard national security."

On what fans can expect from the show, Faruk Kabir said, "Salakaar is not just a spy thriller, it's a deeply emotional narrative about fractured legacies and the cost of silence. We're looking at espionage not only as a mission but as a burden, as a debt that passes from one generation to another."

Alok Jain, JioStar, said they are committed to shaping an entertainment ecosystem that reflects the evolving preferences of India's diverse audience and Salakaar embodies that perfectly.

"We are proud to bring a story that is both emotionally resonant and cinematically ambitious. We continue to support stories that challenge convention while staying rooted in powerful human truths. I'm thankful to the entire team who dedicated their precious years to bringing this to audiences this Independence Day."

The details regarding the cast of the JioHotstar show have not been disclosed yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor