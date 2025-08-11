'Salhakar' maker Faruk Kabir reveals if there is going to be a season two for Mouni Roy starrer

Mumbai, Aug 11 Director Faruk Kabir's thriller web series "Salhakar," starring Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia, has premiered on JioHotstar.

It must be noted that the primary season of the show ended on a cliffhanger with the characters saying in the end, “We’ll meet again,” hinting towards a part two of the series.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, when Faruk was asked about the possibility of season two, he said that it depends on the audience’s love.

"If they want it, Jio Hotstar will consider Season Two. We already have a story in mind — let’s see what happens," the director shared.

He further revealed why he calls 'Salhakar' a chapter of history.

Faruk shared: "Salhakar is a chapter of history that we are not taught in our school textbooks. It’s espionage history — spy history."

He added that in the past, such information used to be classified, however now, slowly, some layers are being declassified. During his research, the maker discovered that the 1978 chapter of Salhakar was extremely significant in India’s spy history.

"It literally set Pakistan back by ten years in creating their first nuclear weapon," Faruk added.

Sharing what sets "Salhakar" apart from other Indo-Pak stories, he stated: "Most India-Pakistan films are based on Kashmir, terrorism, and related themes. This story is entirely different. It focuses on the spy history between the two nations."

"Also, the complex and unique relationship between Salhakar and military general Zia is something I’ve never seen depicted on screen before," he added.

Faruk was also asked, "The series presents both hero and villain in a morally complex way. Could this confuse viewers?"

The director denied the speculation, saying that "every 'bad guy' thinks they’re doing the right thing. For Zia, his actions were for his country. For Salhakar, his were for India. Both act out of conviction".

