Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan arrive at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's daughter Ayat's pre-birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : Actor Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma on Friday evening hosted a grand pre-birthday bash of their daughter Ayat in Mumbai.

Several B-town celebs marked their presence at the bash.

Superstar Salman Khan's parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan also arrived at the star-studded party.

Several pictures and videos of the guests went viral on social media.

Apart from them, actor and producer Arbaaz Khan also attended his niece Ayat's pre-birthday bash.

Apart from them, celebs like Riteish Deshmukh with his wife Genelia and kids, Neil Nitin Mukesh with his family, comedian Bharti Singh, former Tennis player Sania Mirza, Sunny Leone, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi among others also attended the event.

The couple who got married in the year 2014 are parents to a six-year-old son Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl Ayat, on December 27, 2021. The little one shares her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ruslaan'. Produced by KK Radhamohan and directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film stars Aayush Sharma, debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

Earlier the makers unveiled a teaser of the film.

Beaming with his innate swag, suave personality and infectious charm, Aayush performed high-octane and stylised action in the short teaser offering a glimpse into the adrenaline rush the film has to offer, shot against the picturesque locations across India and Azerbaijan.

'Ruslaan' is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

