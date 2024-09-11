Salim Khan, Sohail Khan visit Malaika Arora after her father's death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : The Khan family visited Malaika Arora's family home on Wednesday after her father Anil died by suicide earlier this morning.

Sohail Khan, along with his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, were seen entering the house as photographers gathered around them.

Several celebs, including Malaika's close friend Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Panday, ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Chunky Panday, and Ananya Panday, among others, were spotted arriving at Arora's home.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai police had said that the death of Malaika's father, "prima facie," looks like a suicide, and all angles in the case are being investigated.

DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan, informed the media that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. He added that the teams of police and forensics are carrying out the investigation.

"Body of one Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are carrying out further investigation and our team is here. We are investigating all angles in detail. Our teams are here, forensic teams are here as well. Body is being taken for postmortem. We are investigating everything in detail. Prima facie, it seems to be suicide, we are conducting further investigation."

Malaika Arora was not at home when her father passed away. The actor-model was reportedly in Pune, and rushed back to Mumbai soon after learning about the incident.

After receiving the shocking news, the actor's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan also reached the residence of Malaika's parents.

Several police officials are present on the spot. More details are awaited in the matter.

