Salim Merchant ‘can’t wait to go back’ to Kashmir, expresses admiration for its beauty

Mumbai, Oct 27 Music composer and singer Salim Merchant is all praise for the breathtaking beauty of Kashmir.

The musician, who recently visited Pahalgam, shared his admiration for the region’s scenic valleys and peaceful vibes, saying he’s completely in love with the place and can’t wait to return. Taking to his Instagram handle, Salim posted a video of him where he is seen vibing to the song ‘Awaaz’ from his album “Bhoomi 2025.” The video shows the singer walking in a lush green garden.

For the caption, Merchant wrote, “I am just in love with Kashmir Pahalgam had such beautiful valleys, views and vibes Can’t wait to go back!.”

Earlier, Salim had shared his fondness for Kashmiri culture, praising its soulful music, vibrant art, and the genuine warmth of its people. The musician had shared that the essence of Kashmir continued to inspire artists across the world. On October 24, Salim took to his Instagram handle to post images from his recent concert with Sulaiman and Noor Mohammad. In the photos, the popular musical duo was seen dressed in traditional Kashmiri outfits.

Salim captioned the post, “We love the Kashmiri culture so much - their music, their art and the warmth of Kashmiri people all across the world. Go watch AWAAZ on our YouTube channel, sung by @noormohammad72807 Here are some still from the shoot.”

Meanwhile, a few days earlier, Salim had celebrated Diwali in grand style at New York’s Times Square. He had shared a video of himself standing in front of the iconic location, where their new song “Jogiya” was being showcased on the big screen.

In the video, Merchant said, “Hey Jogiya on Times Square. Wow. Thank you Sonu Nigam, Paradox and Shraddha Pandit. It feels awesome really.”

