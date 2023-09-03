Salim Merchant celebrates legendary music composer Pyarelal Ji’s 83rd birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Legendary music composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma, fondly known as Pyarelal Ji turned 83 today. And guess what? He got a musical surprise from Singer-composer Salim Merchant on this special day.

Taking to Instagram, Salim shared a special video from the celebration.

In the video, Salim is seen visiting the veteran composer’s house.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwu0gYRNtRS/

Pyarelal Ji cuts the cake with his wife Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, Salim and other guests present.

And the party is not yet over, Salim and other members sing ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’.

And don’t miss the smile on Pyarelal Ji’s face.

Sharing the video, Salim Merchant wrote, “Happy 83rd birthday Pyarelal Ji. Zindagi aur kuch bhi nahi Laxmi-Pyare ki kahaani hain.”

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and industry friends showered their blessings and dropped warm birthday wishes.

One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthday sir you always stay in our heart parelal sir.”

Another wrote, “Happy Birthday laxmi pyare.”

“Happy Birthday to the legend of all music. Naman hai apki music pe... My all time favourite Ek pyar nagma hai,” another comment read.

Veteran singer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma is known as one of the most successful music composers in Hindi cinema in his career spanning over eight decades,

Born on September 3, 1940 in Bombay. He is a composer, known for giving over 750 pieces of music for Bollywood movies.

Not only this, the legendary musician has given iconic songs in collaboration with music maestro Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar. The duo- Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed evergreen songs including ‘Dosti’, ‘Hum Sab Ustad Hain’, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, ‘Mere Hamdam Mere Dost’, ‘Mera Gaon Mera Desh’, ‘Bobby’, ‘Roti’ ‘Kapda Aur Makaan’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony, Aasha, Prem Rog, ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, among others.

