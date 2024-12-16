Salim Merchant pays tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain, describes him as a 'Father-figure'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : The music world is in mourning following the demise of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away on December 15, 2024, at the age of 73.

Renowned music composer and singer Salim Merchant, who was deeply influenced by Hussain's musical genius, spoke toabout the immense loss, describing him as a "Father-figure" to everyone in the music industry.

"Zakir Bhai was a father figure to all of us in the music industry. He was our Guru, and we learned a lot from his music," Merchant said, adding, "But more than that, Zakir Bhai's quality of becoming a good human being and behaving politely with people has been very inspiring for me. Despite being such a tall personality, he had such simplicity. I am fortunate to have spent time with him. I will never be able to forget his laughter, his smile, his words. I will always remember him," he added.

Salim Merchant, who had the privilege of collaborating with Ustad Zakir Hussain on numerous occasions, also expressed his grief on social media, posting a series of throwback photos with the maestro.

In his heartfelt post, Merchant wrote, "Heartbroken beyond words. The world has lost a maestro, and we've lost our musical father. Ustad Zakir Hussain's rhythms will echo in our hearts forever, but today, the silence is unbearable. Rest in Rhythm Zakir Bhai. Ustad Zakir Hussain Qureshi."

The grief surrounding the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain was shared by leaders across the globe, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Monday, PM Modi took to social media to express his heartfelt condolences, describing Hussain as a "genius" who revolutionised Indian classical music.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji," PM Modi wrote, adding, "He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm."

Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm.…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2024

The Prime Minister praised Hussain's role in blending Indian classical traditions with global music, highlighting his importance in fostering cultural unity. "Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity," the post read.

PM Modi further acknowledged Hussain's legacy, noting that his iconic performances and soulful compositions would continue to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers.

"His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the global music community," he concluded.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, one of the greatest percussionists of all time, passed away on December 15, 2024, in San Francisco, USA. He was 73.

His death was attributed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. The news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, who represents the family.

Widely regarded as a cultural bridge-builder, Ustad Zakir Hussain elevated Indian classical music to unprecedented global recognition.

Known for his innovative approach to the tabla, he introduced this traditional instrument to audiences worldwide, seamlessly blending Indian classical rhythms with global genres.

Over his illustrious career, he not only reshaped the role of the tabla in contemporary music but also made significant contributions to both traditional and modern music.

