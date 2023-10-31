Salma Hayek pays tribute to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, recalls her "special bond" with him

Washington [US], October 31 : Actor Salma Hayek paid tribute to Matthew Perry after his sudden death. The actress starred opposite 'Friends' star in the 1997 romantic comedy film 'Fools Rush In', reported People.

Perry, 54, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. It's taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness," Hayek, 57, wrote on Instagram Monday, sharing throwback photos of herself with Perry.

"There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them," she continued. "I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved Fools Rush In, and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie."

The actress said that during the period after filming 'Fools Rush In', she kept in contact with Perry.

"Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude," wrote Hayek.

"My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you."

On Sunday, Perry's family said in a statement to People that they are "heartbroken" by his "tragic" death.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," they said. "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," reported People.

