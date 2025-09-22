Salma Hayek’s daughter turns 18: So many things have changed in your life, but you are always so you

Mumbai, Sep 22 As her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault turned 18, Hollywood star Salma Hayek wished her with a tender note, which mentioned that so many things have changed in her life, but she is always so herself.

Salma took to Instagram, where she shared a childhood photograph of Valentina.

She wrote: “My beautiful dancing queen. Today you turned 18 !!!!! So many things have changed in your life, but you are always soooo you. A kind passionate heart, a wise soul full of magic, a unique unstoppable force of nature with a witty sense of humor and stubborn tenacity.”

The actress added: “Some things will never change, we love you forever and although you were always ahead of your years you will always be in my heart my dream daughter. Feliz cumpleaños Valentina Paloma.”

Hayek in 2007 confirmed her engagement to French billionaireFrançois-Henri Pinault as well as her pregnancy. She gave birth to their daughter on September 21, 2007. They were married on Valentine's Day 2009 in Paris. On April 25, 2009, they renewed their vows in Venice, Italy.

Hayek began her career in Mexico with starring roles in the telenovela Teresa as well as the romantic drama Midaq Alley. She soon established herself in Hollywood with appearances in films such as Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Wild Wild West, and Dogma.

Hayek's portrayal of painter Frida Kahlo in the biopic Frida made her the first Mexican actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

The actress on August 20 remembered the late actor Matthew Perry. She had shared a picture and a video from their movie ‘Fools Rush In’.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Thinking of you today Matthew”.

‘Fools Rush In’, which was released in 1997, is a romantic comedy film starring Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek, directed by Andy Tennant.

