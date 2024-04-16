Salma Hayek’s family just won't let her pose for bikini shoot in 'peace'

Los Angeles, April 16 Actress Salma Hayek wants to capture and post bikini-clad pictures but the only thing stopping her from doing so is her family.

The actress shared that she can't get a moment of peace as she tries to take some bikini photos, reports People magazine.

The actress recently shared several photos to Instagram of her attempts to pose in her swimsuit as she gets out of a pool — only to be foiled by her family spraying water from a hose in her face as she climbs up the ladder.

"When your family won’t let you take a bikini ріс in peace”, she wrote jokingly in the caption, alongside a Spanish translation of the post.

For someone who shares lots of beachy swimsuit photos on social media, Hayek is often candid about what goes into her Instagram pictures.

As per People, last month, she shared that one photo of her stylish bikini look was taken by her 16-year-old daughter, Valentina. "It always helps to have a photographer in the family", Hayek had written in the caption.

The ‘Eternals’ actress also gave fans a look into one of her many makeup routines on social media in February, sharing an Instagram Reel that featured her at-home makeup and hair routine.

“We don’t gate-keep hair tips here”, Hayek wrote on Instagram with a video of her DIY trick for concealing grey hair.

