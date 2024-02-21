Salman bats for Celebrity Cricket League, says it unites the film fraternity

Mumbai, Feb 21 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be attending the opening match of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) Season 10 in Sharjah, feels the cricket jamboree is one of the occasions that unites the film fraternity.

The tournament will kick-start with the opening match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers on February 23.

Salman, who also co-owns Mumbai Heroes with his brother Sohail Khan, will be accompanied by Bollywood A-listers Bobby Deol, Sunil Shetty, Ritesh Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharad Kelkar and Saqib Saleem, among others.

Talking about the tournament, Salman said in a statement, “It is always exciting for me to join everyone at CCL. The love, the camaraderie and the excitement makes me coming back to the league. It's one of those occasions that unites the Indian film fraternity, and every time I meet my brothers at such events, it truly warms my heart with joy.

"It’s Season 10 already, and it's great to see the league go places, literally. I wish the best to all the teams always. Inshaallah, the trophy will find its way back home. Let the games begin."

Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder, Celebrity Cricket League, said, “We couldn’t be more excited to have megastar Salman Khan kick-off our milestone Season 10. Bhaijaan’s presence is more than just star power for us, as he brings with him a touch of good fortune and bucket loads of love. With Salman on board, I am sure together we will make this season a great success as well.”

Starting February 23, Celebrity Cricket League will be broadcast live on JioCinema and Sony Sports 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor